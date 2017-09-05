MURA plans to extend

MURA focuses on projects improving parts of Medford. This week, its board plans to begin the process of what’s called a “substantial amendment”. It will allow MURA to increase its indebtedness one more time.
Based on public feedback, the board is eying improvements for the Liberty Park area, or seismic retrofitting for downtown.
“There’s some buildings downtown where the upstairs is just vacant,” MURA president, and Medford City Councilor Kevin Stine says, “and if we can find a way to work with those building owners, maybe we can get some business in there or maybe even some housing up there which would be a good thing for downtown.”
The board could choose to stop the process and end MURA at anytime, however the amendment process takes several months so for now they want to get the ball rolling. The MURA board meeting will take place Thursday, September 7th, at 6 pm.