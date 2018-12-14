Week 10: Old wooden box refurbish

“What can you do with an old wood box?”
Whenever I look at something, I try to think of what it could be. This old wood box was headed for the recycle bin when I would it. It was water stained, had a warped lid, oil and dirt inside and in pretty rough shape. I picked it up and instantly here in my head the voice of a remodeler from a TV show that I used to watch “Why would you throw that away!?!”
This was a simple project that turned out great and can be used in so many different ways.
- Check all nails or screw for tightness and loose boards. Add wood glue and clamp if needed.
- Sand rough edges, dust off loose material as you go.
- Primer the interior and exterior. Let dry
- Paint Interior and exterior. I used a Semi-gloss paint. It will be easier to clean later.
- On one flat side of the box, I painted it with chalkboard paint. Planning ahead so if it sits on a shelf it can be labled with chalk.
- Decorate as you like.
- Add hanging hardware to 2 sides to be able to hang on a wall.
This can be set on a shelf, used to carry in a garden, hung on a wall to be used as a shelf, or even scooted under a bed to hold toys. Great project for kids to work on.
Beginner project
Supplies needed-
Wood box
Primer
Paint
Paint brush
Sand paper 150 grit
Chalk paint
Picture hanging hardware
Hammer or screwdriver
Wood glue
Clamps
Happy Upcycling!