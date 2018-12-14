Mt. Ashland Ski Area closed due to high winds

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Mt. Ashland Ski Area was closed Friday due to unfavorable weather conditions.
“We are seeing sustained winds that are high enough to make it unsafe to operate the lifts at this time,” representatives said.
General Manager Hiram Towle said Friday morning the parking lot at the ski area was experiencing winds between 40 and 45 miles-per-hour.
The good news is—according to Mt. Ashland officials—this weather system will deliver 2 to 4 inches of snow if the forecast holds true.
You can view the latest condition ski area report here: https://www.mtashland.com/mountain-report/