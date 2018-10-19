Home
Week 3: 2-sided kid divider for car

Week 3: 2-sided kid divider for car

ReStore Upcycle Challenge

This week’s refurbish project is taking a nut and bolt hardware caddy and turning it into a 2 sided divider for the car.

Beginner project.

  1. Lightly sand
  2. Dust out caddy, clean with damp cloth and let dry.
  3. Check for loose boards.  Use wood glue and clamps to hold.  Let dry.
  4. I used a water based paint as this was a kids project.  Made for easier clean up.
  5. Let dry and check for areas or edges that need a 2nd coat.

This project is a simple project, that with a little supervision, is easy enough for the younger kids to choose colors and make their own.  Using a tote for toys helps with cleaning and organization.  This is also 2 sided so will sit easily in the middle of two kids in the back seat as a divider with books or crayons or toys.

Supplies-

Hardware caddy/organizer
200 grit sand paper
Paint
Paint brush
Soft cloth for cleaning

Stay tuned for more upcycle projects!

https://www.roguevalleyhabitat.org

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »