Week 3: 2-sided kid divider for car

This week’s refurbish project is taking a nut and bolt hardware caddy and turning it into a 2 sided divider for the car.
Beginner project.
- Lightly sand
- Dust out caddy, clean with damp cloth and let dry.
- Check for loose boards. Use wood glue and clamps to hold. Let dry.
- I used a water based paint as this was a kids project. Made for easier clean up.
- Let dry and check for areas or edges that need a 2nd coat.
This project is a simple project, that with a little supervision, is easy enough for the younger kids to choose colors and make their own. Using a tote for toys helps with cleaning and organization. This is also 2 sided so will sit easily in the middle of two kids in the back seat as a divider with books or crayons or toys.
Supplies-
Hardware caddy/organizer
200 grit sand paper
Paint
Paint brush
Soft cloth for cleaning
Stay tuned for more upcycle projects!
https://www.roguevalleyhabitat.org