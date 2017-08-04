Tank of Gas Getaway: Medford Railroad Park

Medford, Ore. – The Medford Railroad Park is only open every second and fourth Sunday from April through October.
That’s just 14 Sundays, but the park still gets nearly 40,000 visitors a year.
The park has been around for almost 40 years. “And it’s been free of charge since the day we opened, which makes it special” said track superintendent Tony Johnson. “I don’t think there’s another railroad park in the United States like it.”
Folks start pouring in well before the park opens at 11:00 a.m.
The line starts at the gate and wraps all the way down, clear down to the other side of the parking lot.
The park is constantly evolving.
The Southern Oregon railway historical society runs a museum at the park. It’s small but it’s packed with local train memorabilia like lanterns, spikes, a telegraph and rare photos.
The model railroad park also has full-size cars, including two cabooses that you can go inside.
One fully restored as it was when it was built in 1942.
“We have train rides,” Tony added. “And the ride is about nine minutes long it’s about a mile and a quarter.”
The trains are always full. When one pulls out, another pulls in and they fill it up again.
It’s a safe place for families to come and a great place for a birthday party. Just call ahead and reserve a spot under the cool water misters.
And remember, there’s no charge. It’s free for the whole family, but donations are always appreciated to help keep the trains running.