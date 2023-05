Many nonprofit organizations that serve our community need volunteers. This week we are featuring the Craterian Theater at the Collier Center for Performing Arts. This program promotes local cultural opportunities and increases community pride. They could not exist without volunteers who do everything from ushering to assisting at the box office. Click here to find out more about volunteering at the Craterian.

