This Your Place Your Money features Stacy Larson, Communications Director for AARP Oregon, who talks about age-friendly communities. She shares that AARP is hosting a series of Livability Solutions Forums in November where we can learn more about how communities can become age-friendly.

Find out more about these forums here:

Virtual: November 1 6:30pm to 8pm

Medford: November 2 1pm to 2:30pm

Springfield: November 3 5pm to 7pm