This Your Place, Your Money report features Carmel Perez Snyder, Director of outreach and advocacy for AARP. The topic is the 2022 Livability Index, which contains useful data about our community and communities across the country. You can find this useful tool at to livabilityindex.aarp.org Sponsored by AARP Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines ยป