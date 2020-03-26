Klamath County healthcare worker tests positive for COVID-19

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A healthcare worker in Klamath County has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. It’s the second confirmed coronavirus case in the county.
According to Klamath County Public Health, they learned about the positive test while tallying numbers Thursday morning. The new case will probably not appear in statewide totals until Friday.
While identifying information about the case is being withheld due to privacy laws, health officials are investigating and contacting anyone who had contact with the infected person.
“Our highest priority is the health and safety of our community. We will take all steps necessary to ensure safety while also holding to our core value of integrity. We will not release the name, address or other identifying information about this person,” said Jennifer Little, KCPH director. “It is a matter of integrity to our team and patient confidentiality.”
No further information about this specfic case has been publicly released by health officials.