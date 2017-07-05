130-acre wildfire burns in Klamath National Forest

Klamath National Forest, Calif. – Crews are monitoring a lightning-caused fire deep in the Marble Mountain Wilderness in northern California.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Island Fire started in the Klamath National Forest on June 25 14 approximately 14 miles west of Etna.
The low to moderate growth of the fire is causing a light haze in the area but no significant air quality on the ground.
22 personnel have been assigned to to the 130-acre fire.
Crews plan to monitor the fire and use a “confine and contain” strategy where necessary.
The USFS said they expect flame lengths of three feet or less as the fire grows.