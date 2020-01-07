Ikea settles toddler death lawsuit for $46 million

LEIDEN, Netherlands (NBC) – Furniture store Ikea will pay millions to the family of a toddler killed by a dresser.
The retail giant agreed to pay $46 million to two-year-old Jozef Dudek who died after a 70-pound dresser tipped onto him in 2017.
In the lawsuit, Jozef’s parents claimed Ikea knew the furniture was unsafe but failed to tell customers the dresser needed to be anchored to a wall.
Ikea later recalled the “Malm” dresser.
Jozef was one of three children who died from injuries caused by the tipping furniture.
Ikea also reached a settlement with those other families, paying out a combined $50 million back in 2016.
In a statement, Ikea says it is grateful the suit has been settled and is continuing to work at addressing the home safety issue.