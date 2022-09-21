Crater H.S. cancels classes for remainder of week due to roof concerns

Update (09-21-22, 2:30 p.m.) – Crater High School students won’t be required to return to campus until Monday, September 26, due to a structural issue at the Central Point school’s campus.

On Tuesday night, Central Point School District #6 sent out a notification advising parents and students that Crater High School will be closed the following day. By Wednesday evening, the shutdown was extended to last through the rest of the school week.

Superintendent Walt Davenport was informed by engineers working on a campus project, that multiple truss failures for the roof were found.

“They bare a significant amount of weight and so when it does have some flaws, we definitely need to take a look at those and make sure they’re safe,” Davenport said. Over the next couple of days our assessment is going to continue.”

Davenport noted that specialists from the Portland area will be coming in to help address the situation.

The district said opening the Crater High campus remains a top priority and the school will work with engineers to develop a plan for the approximately 20 classrooms that are affected.

During the closure, online classes will not be held. School is expected to reopen Monday, but students should expect new classroom assignments for the time being.

Original story: CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – All classes at Central Point’s Crater High School were canceled Wednesday.

Central Point School District #6 Superintendent Walt Davenport wrote a letter to parents and community members Tuesday night saying an isolated “structural deficiency” at the Crater Campus.

The situation is reportedly isolated to classrooms in the old gym, both upstairs and downstairs.

Davenport said the discovery requires “immediate action” and, out of an abundance of caution, all high school classes were canceled for Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Further details weren’t immediately provided about the situation, but school administrators are working on a plan to continue instruction, the district said.

Updates are expected to be provided through ParentSquare, social media, and the district’s website when more information becomes available.