1st walls go up for Foundry Village tiny homes in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —Foundry Village in Grants Pass began putting up walls on its tiny homes Friday.
Foundry Village is similar to Hope Village in Medford, a group of tiny homes that will help transition the homeless to more stable living solutions. It’s being built by the All Care Community Foundation, and volunteers.
The team is putting the finishing touches on its community center, which will hold the bathrooms, laundry, kitchen, and case management offices.
Project Manager Doug Walker, says the tiny homes should be complete in the next month and a half.
“One of the biggest questions asked of us on a constant basis is when are you going to build the tiny homes? When are they going to be ready? And we get asked that daily, and so now we can say okay looks like we’re going to have those done, so this is really fantastic,” said Project Manager, Doug Walker.
Medford-based non-profit Rogue Retreat, which runs Hope Village, is going to operate the property.
Walker says the team is still looking for more volunteers.
To get involved, visit the Foundry Village Facebook page.
