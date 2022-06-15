2 arson arrests made in Siskiyou County

YREKA, Calif. – A pair of arrests were made in separate arson investigations in Northern California.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on June 9, deputies and Yreka police officers arrested a male who was suspected of committing arson.

The next day, another male was arrested for arson in the city of Dorris. That person is accused of causing multiple fires in, and outside, of a structure.

CAL FIRE said its law enforcement officers work diligently to investigate all fires and apprehend those suspected of starting fires.

“As fire danger remains high across California,” CAL FIRE said, “wildfires will continue to pose a major threat to life, property, and our state’s natural resources. CAL FIRE urges the public to be vigilant in their preparedness and awareness of suspicious activity.”

Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious fires to the state’s arson hotline at 1-800-468-4408.