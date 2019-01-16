2 dogs killed in Medford house fire

MEDFORD, Ore. – Two dogs died in a Medford house fire Tuesday night.
Medford Fire-Rescue said at about 6:45 p.m. on January 15, a fire was reported at a home in the 1400 block of Rome Beauty Lane.
Crews made it to the scene within three minutes of the initial report. They saw one side of the home’s exterior on fire, with flames creeping into the attic.
Firefighters searched the home to make sure everyone was outside as they knocked down the fire, stopping the spread to any other nearby residences.
According to Medford Fire-Rescue, the home was saved. However, two dogs died in the fire, which was determined to be accidental due to electrical issues.
“Our thoughts are with the family as they recover from their loss,” firefighters said. “It is an honor to serve our community and we will continue to do so diligently.”
There were no injuries to any residents or firefighters.