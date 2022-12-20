2 homeless people found dead in Yreka, city officials say

YREKA, Calif. – Two people who were homeless in Yreka have been found dead.

Yreka city officials released the following statement about the deaths Tuesday:

“The City of Yreka is saddened to report that two individuals within the unhoused community in Yreka were found deceased Monday morning 12/19/22. This matter is currently under investigation and any rumors and accusations interfere with the investigation. “The City of Yreka Homeless Liaison Officer was in contact with both individuals over the last months offering resources, food, tents, blankets and notifying them both of the prior warming center on 12/1/22 and 12/2/22, both individuals refused to participate in that warming center. Yreka Police Department Patrol staff checks in regularly on encampments and individuals for safety checks, and offering services and in some instances transportation. “The City of Yreka continues to partner, plan, and implement strategies with Dr. Collard and the County of Siskiyou Health and Human Services Agency to address the unhoused population within the City of Yreka. The City of Yreka supports the Continuum of Care model such as the County Crossroads project, the County Shelter project, and has a task order to develop a partnership and grant application for a Homekey project in Spring of 2023. “The City of Yreka will continue to offer facilities and needed safety staff for warming center opportunities within the partnership between the City of Yreka and the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services (OES). Siskiyou County OES has set up a warming center this evening, 12/20/2022, at the Methodist church in Yreka, and the City of Yreka will provide safety staff to support County Social Worker staff who will be managing that warming center this evening.”

So far, the Yreka Police Department has not published any specific information about the identities of the people who died, or how they died.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.