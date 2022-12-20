2 people die after crash on Highway 199 in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A head-on crash in Josephine County left two people dead this past weekend.

Oregon State Police said at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday, 22-year-old Karlee Ann Hawley of Grants Pass was driving a Toyota Prius northbound in the southbound lane of Highway 199 when the vehicle hit a southbound Kia Sedona near milepost 5.

Hawley and the driver of the Kia, identified as 51-year-old Kai He of Kerby, did not survive the crash.

A passenger in the Kia Sedona was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to OSP.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.