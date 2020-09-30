2 new local deaths blamed on COVID-19

MEDFORD, Ore. — Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Southern Oregon.
On September 30, Jackson and Klamath Counties each reported a coronvirus-related death. This brings the total number killed by COVID-19 in Jackson County to six. The total in Klamath County is now three.
According to Jackson County Public Health, the latest death in Medford was a 61-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus on September 21 and died on September 26 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying health conditions.
In Klamath County, a 44-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus died at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Details about the time of his diagnosis and death were not available at the time of the announcement.
So far, nearly 1,200 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jackson County. 176 of those cases were considered active as of September 30.
Klamath County statistics show 291 people have tested positive for coronavirus in that county this year.