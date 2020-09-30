Local marijuana testing lab’s license suspended

PHOENIX, Ore. — A locally-based marijuana testing lab had its license suspended by the state.
The Oregon Liquor Control Commission, which oversees Oregon’s recreational marijuana licensees, said in July, the agency was told Ecotest Labs in Phoenix, Oregon failed to meet required testing procedures. The lab also reportedly moved testing equipment to an unlicensed location in Hillsboro, which is prohibited without following the proper protocols. Results from that testing equipment was allegedly being uploaded to a state database.
Upon hearing the news, the OLCC started an investigation. According to state officials, Ecotest tried to justify the move, saying it was in accordance with state law. However, the OLCC disputed that claim.
On September 8, the lab’s licensed Phoenix location was destroyed by the Almeda Fire. However, according to the OLCC, lab tests continued at the unlicensed Hillsboro location.
After the Almeda Fire, Ecotest reportedly told the OLCC they could legally move operations to Hillsboro because of the disaster. However, that wasn’t entirely accurate.
Based on evidence collected in the initial investigation, the OLCC decided to suspend Ecotest’s license on September 21 because its “continued operation represents a serious danger to the public health and safety.”
“The OLCC will be working to help recreational marijuana licensees impacted by wildfires, including expediting relocations according to required OLCC rules,” officials said. “However, some of the violations charged to Ecotest occurred before the licensee was impacted by wildfire, which impacts the business relocating and legally resuming testing of marijuana products.”