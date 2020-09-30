Siskiyou County officials appoint new sheriff

YREKA, Calif. — There’s a new sheriff for Siskiyou County.
In August of 2020, then-Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey announced he’d retire after serving nearly a decade in office and over four decades in law enforcement. Lopey said, “I have decided to leave prior to the end of my third term in office to spend more time with my family, volunteer to help kids and veterans, do some historical writing, and I will remain a part-time peace officer after being appointed to a part-time position with a Los Angeles area law enforcement agency.”
Lopey planned to leave office on September 18.
According to the Siskiyou Daily News, Undersheriff David Houtman served as interim sheriff while the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors worked to appoint a new sheriff to fill out Lopey’s term, which ends in 2022.
On the night of September 29, the supervisors selected Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Jeremiah LaRue to fill Lopey’s seat until the next election, the Siskiyou Daily News reported.
LaRue, a Siskiyou County native, said he’d run for office in 2022.