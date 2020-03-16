2020 Pear Blossom Festival canceled

MEDFORD, Ore. – In light of recent social distancing orders from Oregon Governor Kate Brown, the 2020 Pear Blossom Festival has been officially canceled.
Festival organizers released the following statement on the afternoon of March 16:
With heavy hearts, The Pear Blossom Festival Board is announcing that the following events have cancelled for the 2020 Festival Year. We would like to convey our appreciation to our sponsors for their support and loyalty. We would also like to thank our vendors, participants, friends and fans in all events for their patience and understanding during this time. We hope to see all of you in 2021. The Pear Blossom Festival has grown in the past several years, and we will start our usual planning in May for the 2021 Festival.
Cancelled Events
- Junior Pageant
- Scholarship Competition
- Golf Tournament
- Youth Golf, Chip, Putt & Drive
- Smudge Pot Stroll
- Pear a Fare
- Street Fair
- Parade
- Cornhole Tournament
- Pedals N Pears Bike Event
- Per Medford Soroptimist-Baby Contest Cancelled
Darcey Mann-Self
Festival President