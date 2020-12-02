2020 Providence Festival of Trees kicks off Wednesday

MEDFORD, Ore. – With everything 2020 has thrown at us, it may be difficult to get into the holiday spirit. But now is the time to try with the 29th annual Providence Festival of Trees kicking off its competition in downtown Medford.
From the roadway or sidewalk, you can check out professionally-decorated Christmas trees and holiday displays in the windows of the One West Main Building on the corner of South Fir and 8th Streets.
On the night of Wednesday, December 2, an online auction will take place with proceeds going to caregiver education, fire relief, and COVID-19 relief.
The 2020 Providence Festival of Trees will be on display at 1 West Main through December 6.