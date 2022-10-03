Hyatt Lake less than 2% filled

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– Hyatt Lake in Jackson County is nearly empty, but biologists are confident it will fill again.

The low water levels have resulted in low fish populations, which drives away anglers.

The lake is around 1.7% full according to ODFW.

That’s around 3% of its average fill this time of year.

ODFW Fish Biologist Dan Van Dyke said, “everybody wants more water. But Hyatt will, like the other reservoirs in the talent irrigation system, it will fill again. It’s just a matter of when.”

Van Dyke said the lake needs a couple consecutive years of good snow packs to fill.

He said the public should expect more droughts like this in the future.