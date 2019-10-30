26,000 residents impacted by the ‘Easy Fire’ in Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KNBC) – Officials say the wind-driven Easy Fire in California has grown to just over 1,000 acres.
In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, officials said 7,000 homes have been evacuated impacting an estimated 26,000 residents.
The Easy Fire sparked early Wednesday morning near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.
Fire officials say they have been able to protect to library so far but strong winds are expected to continue for the next 24 hours.
It is not known how much of the fire has been contained.