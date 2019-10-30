Hill Fire triggers evacuations near LA

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KNBC) – One of several wildfires burning in Southern California, the Hill Fire continues to blaze amid some of the strongest Santa Ana winds in a decade.
Originally reported around 10 a.m. in Jarupa Valley, the Hill Fire has since forced mandatory evacuations for a mobile home park and other residential areas.
The 60 freeway was temporarily closed in both directions into the area. It reopened shortly after noon, but the California Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to use alternate routes.
According to CAL FIRE Riverside, the fire, believed at one point to encompass about 100 acres, has been spreading rapidly due to “erratic winds.” The fire is currently 50 acres and zero percent contained.
There are no immediate reports of injuries due to the Hill Fire.