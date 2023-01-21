350+ unit Medford apartment complex appealed

MEDFORD, Ore.– A massive proposed North Medford housing complex near the Northgate Marketplace is being appealed.

The proposed development is nearly 400 units, but Timber Products Company, which owns a factory nearby said the apartments would be too close.

The Medford City Council plans to hear the appeal at its February second meeting.

The appeal claims the development would be within 700 feet of Timber Products main operations site, just off West McAndrews Road.

The appeal also said the land the apartments would be built on is not zoned for multi-family housing.

NBC5 reached out to the law office representing Timber Products, they declined an interview but did send us a statement.

“Timber Products is actively working with the applicant to ensure all reasonable compatibility issues are defined and addressed.”

NBC5 also reached out to Creations Northwest, the development company behind the massive housing project, it declined to comment.