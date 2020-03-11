4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – Four new COVID-19 cases have been found in Oregon, bringing the total to 19 confirmed cases.
The Oregon Health Authority announced Wednesday they’ve confirmed one new case each in Polk, Marion, Umatilla and Deschutes Counties. The cases were all community spread, meaning none of the infections involved travel to a country.
“I know it’s difficult to learn that we are seeing more active community spread of COVID-19, but this is something we’ve been expecting,” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D., M.S.Ed, health officer and state epidemiologist, OHA Public Health Division. “It’s a good reminder to take steps to protect yourself, and vulnerable friends and family members, by washing your hands, covering your coughs and sneezes, and staying home if you’re sick.”
As testing continues, officials expect the number of people who test positive with COVID-19 will rise.