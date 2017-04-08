Home
41st annual Pear Blossom run brings out thousands

Medford, Ore., — Besides the Pear Blossom Parade, another series of events early this morning brought out hundreds of people.

The 41st annual Pear Blossom Run kicked off today with several races for competitive runners, as well as the young and old.

Part of the fun were the  5k, 10 mile, wheel chair, and 1 and 2 mile Mayors Cup races.

The men’s 10 mile winner, Cole Watson won his second straight title, and set a new course record at 49 minutes.

The women’s winner, Marci Klimek is currently living in Boston but came here specifically for this run.

She recently took six months off from running after an injury, and came in at 57 minutes.

“I think the biggest factor was the current record holder being there to push me you know, more than half way through.” said Watson.

“It feels really good, it was a really long time it was like 6 months totally away from running and it was kind of a slow build up.” said Klimek.

More than one thousand runners took to the streets this morning in the 10-mile race.

