Medford, Ore., — Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Medford to watch the 64th annual Pear Blossom Parade.
With 150 entries, there was something for everyone in the family to enjoy.
Whether it was seeing the cool cars….
“The corvettes. Corvettes? Is that cause your dad likes them? Yeah.” said one little girl, Brooke Seyboldt.
Or law enforcement from across the valley….
“When all the cops were like honking the horns and stuff. That was cool.” said another little girl, Dannika Ostevik.
But for one young girl, watching her brother walk in the parade was the highlight of her morning.
“There was a lot of good things in the parade. I really liked when my brother came out.” said Daniella Fernandez.
Nicolas Fernandez walked in the parade with Talent Middle School’s band.
He plays the trumpet.
His favorite part about participating in the parade?
“I show everyone that the parade is like awesome I guess yeah. You show the parade is awesome? Yeah. How do you do that? Playing really good and all that.”
No matter what you were there to enjoy, the Pear Blossom Parade is a Rogue Valley favorite.