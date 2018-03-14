4th structure fire in three days

Central Point, Ore. — A fire plumed black smoke out of a house in Central Point Wednesday morning. Fire District 3 said flames broke out in a back room of a house at the 500-block on Wilson Road at around 10:30 a.m.
The fire district said no one was in the home at the time. Homeowners said there were three animals inside, and two are still unaccounted for. One cat was rescued by firefighters and given oxygen.
According to Fire District 3, this is the fourth structure fire in the past three days. It said, as of now, it has no reason to believe there is a relation between them.
“Fire activity ebbs and flows. At this time, our investigators have found no indication that any of these are connected together. Our season might have a little bit of an effect to that. We’ve had a little bit of hot, a little bit of cold,” said Ashley Blakely, Fire District 3.
Crews say the fire was confined to the one room and didn’t spread. Engines from fire district three and Medford Fire-Rescue responded to the call and were able to put it out in less than ten minutes.