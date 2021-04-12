5th Annual ‘Run With Grace’ set for this weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. – The life of a South Medford teen will be remembered during a memorial run this weekend.
The run is named after Grace Holt, a young girl who took her own life five years ago. She was 15-years-old and battling depression.
If you want to participate in person, the 5th annual run/walk is this Sunday, April 18th at the Rogue Valley Country Club.
There’s also a virtual run that you can register for online.
Susan Holt is Grace’s mom. She said, “We really want to encourage people to do the virtual run, because it’s just a way to support us and you know, think about grace and think about all that we stand for with grace and kindness and our mission and suicide awareness. So that runs through the entire month of April.”
Profits from the race go towards the Grace and Kindness Scholarship Fund, which gives opportunities for children to enjoy enrichment programs.
Registration and a detailed schedule can be found HERE.