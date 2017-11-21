Police investigate possible drive-by shooting

Central Point, Ore.- Central Point police are investigating a neighborhood where a possible drive-by shooting may have occurred.
The call came in around nine Tuesday night.
Police have found two .22 caliber casings from multiple bullets at the intersection of Amanda Way and Amanda Court, and one at Jackson Creek.
No one was hurt and police have not seen any damage to any houses in the area.
According to police, they may be looking for a light colored SUV.
Police will conduct another sweep in the morning.
