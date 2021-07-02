70% of Oregonians are now vaccinated

SALEM, Ore. – The State of Oregon reached a major milestone in the fight against COVID-19 Friday: over 70% of the adult population received at least one dose of the vaccine.
While the CDC numbers are different, Oregon is going by data that hasn’t been uploaded to the CDC’s website. In addition, 2,900 backlogged doses have been given at pharmacies that have not yet reported to the CDC. The combination of these additional doses, and others, means Oregon has reached its 70% adult vaccination target.
“The 70% adult vaccination goal means we have a better chance to sustain a safe reopening. The safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines continue to drive down new cases, hospitalizations and deaths in our state. Thank you to everyone who’s been vaccinated and everyone who helped administer these life-saving vaccines,” said Patrick Allen, Director of the Oregon Health Authority. “But COVID-19 hasn’t gone away. It’s our goal to vaccinate eight in 10 people across Oregon, particularly adults in communities of color and other under-vaccinated groups.”
The state will continue to support vaccination efforts, but local health authorities will be in charge of managing outbreaks of COVID-19.
“Statewide coordination efforts will continue at OHA, including case investigation and contact tracing support, epidemiological investigations, monitoring of variants and collecting and reporting data,” the OHA said. “We are now able to move from the statewide response model to one being driven at the local level, in each community and based on local risks.”