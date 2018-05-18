Family who lost home to fire needs help

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – An Eagle Point family is looking for basic necessities after they lost everything in a house fire.
NBC5 News first told you about the Qualls family on Monday.
More than a dozen people were living at the home when the fire broke out Sunday.
That fire destroyed everything they own. Now, they are trying to move on.
Homeowner Malinda Qualls said, “Horrible, everything is gone. We haven’t even touched it.”
Right now, the family is asking the community for help just getting the basics.
Hello, my name in Malinda . On Mother’s Day our family went to a family BBQ and as we got home my son went into the house only to come out say the house was on fire I ran in and my girls room was one fire. So I ran out . We didn’t have time to grab anything at all. We lost everything ! The funds will be used to get food, clothes, blankets and housing. A little about our family. Im married for almost 30 years . My husband David and I have 9 kids together. Living in the home is Myself , my husband, 6 of our children , my daughter inlaw we have 3 of our grandchildren that live with us. We also take in teens that need a home that have no where else to go. As of right now we have 4 extra Teens.
I’m on ssa and ssi and my husband is waiting for his ssa to be approved. My income barely pays the bills . I’m not one to ask for help but I don’t know what else to do at this point . I would be very grateful for any help …every dollar helps… please share
You can donate by visiting Malinda’s GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/help-qualls-family