Bomb threat called in to Twin Creeks Retirement

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Central Point police were called to Twin Creeks Retirement, after the retirement community received a bomb threat. It happened around noon on Friday.
Police say staff immediately called 911. When officers arrived, they began helping to evacuate residents.
“The residents here were fantastic, it was very orderly, it was safe, and we were able to get them to a safe location,” Central Point Police Lieutenant Chadd Griffin said. “Same thing with letting them back in, very orderly, very quick, and very efficient.”
Once the residents were out of the building, police searched all of it, along with the surrounding area.
Oregon State Police also responded, and went through packages that had been delivered earlier this morning. Officers say nothing suspicious was found.
“Given the circumstances, we were taking every precaution and just making sure we checked everything, everything we could before we let everybody back inside,” Lt. Griffin said. “I was just talking to the manager, giving her some additional information to look out for, be aware of in the future, in case this happens again, or they see anything that’s out of the norm.”
The threat affected more than just the retirement community though. Southern Oregon Head Start was in the middle of an event at the park across the street. Mae Richardson Elementary was also affected; teachers kept students inside for recess as a precaution.
Once it was deemed safe, residents and staff were allowed back inside. Police are working to figure out who made the phone call. Officers say that person will face charges.
Natalie Weber anchors Your Place @ 7, and reports for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. She is also the spokesperson for S.O. Close to Homeless, a community discussion on homelessness in our region, started by Access and NBC5 News.
Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.
Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However, she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.
Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family, getting lost in a good book, and exploring Southern Oregon.