Teen ordered to pay $36.6 million for starting Eagle Creek Fire

HOOD RIVER, Ore. – The teen who started a fire that ended up burning more than 48,000 acres in the scenic Columbia River Gorge was ordered to pay $36.6 million in restitution.
KGW reports a judge ordered the Vancouver teenager who started the Eagle Creek Fire to pay the massive sum on a payment schedule, recognizing the youth isn’t able to pay the entire amount in full. The judge said the payment plan would include accommodations for the youth’s financial resources and other obligations.
In his ruling, the judge said the court can forgive all or part of the restitution after ten years of the teen completes probation, sticks with the payment plan and doesn’t commit more offenses.
Read more: https://bit.ly/2LgCrjg