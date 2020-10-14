A.G. Barr’s ‘unmasking’ probe ends without charges

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) — The “unmasking” investigation is reportedly over without any charges that President Trump was calling for.
The federal investigation into some “unmasking” was announced in May and ordered by Attorney General Bill Barr.
Unmasking is common and the term used when the name of someone listed anonymously in a foreign intelligence report is released at the request of a government official.
Barr’s prosecutor was tasked with looking into whether some Obama officials improperly asked for individuals’ identities back in 2016. Former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s name was “unmasked” in this process.
The Obama administration officials say they had legitimate reasons for making their unmasking request. President Trump says it was a scandal.
However, according to the Washingto Post, the probe is now over and there will be no charges. It’s a quiet end to a scandal Republicans were hyping for months.
The Justice Department declined to comment to CNN about the report.