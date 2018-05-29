Home
ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ canceled due to racially charged tweet

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NBCNC – ABC entertainment canceled its hit show “Roseanne” after the actress posted a racially charged tweet.

In a tweet Monday, Roseanne Barr suggested that President Obama’s former adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the “Muslim Brotherhood and the “Planet of the Apes.”

That tweet has since been deleted.

Barr tweeted an apology to Jarrett calling it a “bad joke” that was in “bad taste” and asked for forgiveness.

A statement from ABC Entertainment President Channing Gungey says called the comments “abhorrent and repugnant.”

The full statement from ABC entertainment reads:

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”

