Three climbers rescued from Mount Hood

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (KOIN/CNN) – Three climbers are lucky to be alive after falling about 100 feet down a mountain in Oregon Monday.
“Just way too many people I think. There are a lot of people probably not experienced. I see people just kind of running casually. I also saw a couple of guys really scared.”
Portland mountain rescue was already on Hogsback Mountain in Mount Hood when the call came in.
Crews were able to get to the climbers and get them to safety.
One man was airlifted to the hospital with injuries to his back, stomach, and shoulder. Two women were also hurt, but their injuries are not as severe.