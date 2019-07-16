Abducted North Carolina baby found

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/NBC) – A four-month-old baby is back with her family after she was kidnapped by her biological mother.
The abduction sparked a nationwide search for the North Carolina infant.
Officials arrested 22-year old Juanita Askew at a Greyhound bus station in Lumberton.
She is accused of kidnapping her daughter Lonnisha from her daycare Monday evening.
Deputies say Juanita, who does not have custody of her daughter, told the daycare she had a scheduled visit.
But when she got there, she grabbed the four-month-old and took off.
Authorities were able to make contact with her and arranged for her to surrender.
Askew, along with a man, was arrested.
Both are charged with child abduction with more charges pending.
Deputies returned Lonnisha to her family once she was checked out.