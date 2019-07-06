Agencies say tighter restrictions may have cut down on illegal fireworks usage on 4th

MEDFORD, Ore. — Fire and law enforcement agencies say tighter restrictions on fireworks may have helped to cut down on illegal fireworks usage on the 4th.
Multiple agencies teamed up for patrols on the Fourth of July.
Medford Police along with Medford Fire-Rescue spent the night looking for illegal activity.
Every year, Medford Fire-Rescue says they average about 3 to 4 firework-related calls and this year was no different.
However, the agencies didn’t give out a single citation for illegal fireworks. That’s after this year’s fee was raised significantly by the city of Medford from $250 to $2500.
“We tried really hard to get the word out. And I feel that advanced notification had an impact and there were fewer illegal fireworks being used,” Steve Parks, Deputy Fire Marshal, Medford Fire-Rescue.
If you have any legal fireworks in Medford city limits, you can still light them up through Saturday, July 6th.
However, it’s too late to set off any fireworks in Grants Pass.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.