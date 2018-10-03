Agencies work together to combat opioid overdoses

MEDFORD, Ore. — Mercy Flights, Jackson County Public Health, and law enforcement agencies are working together to combat opioid overdoses in Jackson County.
While none of the most recent opioid overdoses have been fatal, Jackson County Public Health says they’re stemming from illegal opioids and are happening more frequently.
Mercy Flights, along with local law enforcement agencies, and local hospitals are now tracking how often they are administering narcan, or naloxone.
It’s a drug that reverses the effects of an accidental opioid overdose.
They administered the drug to a significant amount of patients the week of September 16th… giving it to a total of 7 people.
That’s compared to 1 patient the first week of September and 4 patients the following week.
“I know across the nation, there’s been more deaths due to opioids and not necessarily lately in our community,” said Tim James, Chief Operations Officer at Mercy Flights. “I think it has to do with the prevention efforts and awareness that’s been happening in the community.”
There’s been one fatal overdose in Jackson County since July.
They hope the data collected will help increase awareness in the community and prevent future overdoses.
If someone is overdosing, call 911. Police say people shouldn’t worry about calling 911 for help with an overdose and that getting help is the top priority.
You can get naloxone at your local pharmacy.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.