Aggravated murder suspect faces judge in Grants Pass

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — A man charged in connection with a deadly house fire last year in Cave Junction faced a judge on Friday afternoon.
65-year-old Donald Thomas died during the fire in January.
Oregon State Police say 29-year-old Justin Mason and 24-year-old Dakota Crow are charged with felony murder, arson, and burglary.
Brothers, 5-year-old Kenny Webb and 37-year-old Richard Webb, are charged with aggravated murder, arson, and burglary.
All are believed to be friends of the victim.
Kenny Webb was silent in court on Friday afternoon.
His attorney tells us he’s not guilty and she will be proving that in court.
“This was a very early on court appearance,” said Elizabeth Baker. “It’s very brief. It’s likely to get set over quite a number of times before something significant procedurally occurs.”
Webb will be back in court in early April.
