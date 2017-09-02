Home
All Care Health offers free masks due to smoke

MEDFORD, Ore. – In a news release Friday, All Care Health announced they are offering free masks to the public due to the poor air quality. The organization says you do not need to be a member to pick up a specialized mask that will help filter out particles from the smoke in the air.

If you are interested in picking up a mask, you can visit either of their locations in Medford or Grants Pass:

 

Jackson County

AllCare Health – Medford Office
(541) 734-5520
3629 Aviation Way
Medford, OR 97504
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Josephine County 

AllCare Health – Grants Pass Office
(541) 471-4106
1701 NE 7th Street
Grants Pass, OR 97526
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Questions regarding the free masks can be asked by calling AllCare Health member services at (888) 460-0185 for more information.

Also, visit the Department of Environmental Quality for updates on your air quality conditions.

Jennifer Elliott

Jennifer Elliott anchors the primetime newscast FOX26 First News at Ten on NBC5’s partner station, KMVU/FOX26. She also reports for NBC5 News.

Jennifer began her career at NBC5 News in 2011 as a production assistant. Raised in Southern Oregon, she studied voice and piano while attending South Medford High School.

After graduating from Brigham Young University-Idaho, she returned home and added organ playing to her music repertoire. In addition to her musical talents, Jennifer is an award winning artist.

She has also co-hosted Southern Oregon’s Got Talent, the area’s premiere talent show. Jennifer is married and the mother of two young sons who keep her busy and very happy.

