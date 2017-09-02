All Care Health offers free masks due to smoke

MEDFORD, Ore. – In a news release Friday, All Care Health announced they are offering free masks to the public due to the poor air quality. The organization says you do not need to be a member to pick up a specialized mask that will help filter out particles from the smoke in the air.
If you are interested in picking up a mask, you can visit either of their locations in Medford or Grants Pass:
Jackson County
AllCare Health – Medford Office
(541) 734-5520
3629 Aviation Way
Medford, OR 97504
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Josephine County
AllCare Health – Grants Pass Office
(541) 471-4106
1701 NE 7th Street
Grants Pass, OR 97526
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Questions regarding the free masks can be asked by calling AllCare Health member services at (888) 460-0185 for more information.
Also, visit the Department of Environmental Quality for updates on your air quality conditions.