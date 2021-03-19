Amazon acquires rights to Thursday night NFL

SEATTLE, Wash. (NBC) — The NFL struck a deal for the media rights to its games worth more than $100 billion.
Amazon Prime Video gets exclusive rights to Thursday night, the first time a streaming service will carry a full package of games.
Sources say Amazon is paying about $1 billion a year for the 11-year deal, which begins in 2023.
CBS, FOX, and NBC will continue to show Sunday afternoon and night games. ESPN keeps Monday night, while ABC gains the rights to air two Super Bowls.
The new deal nearly doubles the NFL’s media revenue.