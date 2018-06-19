Amy’s kitchen launches health center

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Amy’s kitchen is teaming up with Vera Whole Health to provide a free primary healthcare center for employees and their families.
Tuesday, was the ribbon cutting event for the facility.
Amy’s Kitchen said its goal is to help employees live healthier lifestyles.
“When you have an appointment here, you get a minimum of 20 to 30 minutes to meet with the provider,” said Cindy Gillespie, Vice President of Human Resources at Amy’s Kitchen.
The health center services are offered in addition to the company provided health insurance.
Around 900 employees and their families will benefit from the center.
Going forward, Amy’s Kitchen hopes it can offer even more services to it’s employees in the future.