Commissioners weigh in on Jordan Cove Pipeline

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Army Corps of Engineers has a permit application for the Jordan Cove Pipeline open for public comment.
If the project moves forward, the natural gas pipeline would run 229 miles across southern Oregon. It would cross through Coos, Douglas, Jackson and Klamath Counties.
Tuesday, Jackson County commissioners weighed in on the proposed application.
Commissioners said its goal is to protect private property.
“We don’t want the private property owners to be forced to relinquish their property. We think the process should be done in a way that is respectful to them, compensates them fairly and if they chose not to give up their property, then that’s their choice,” said Rick Dyer, Jackson County Commissioner.
Right now there is no timeline for when the pipeline project could move forward.