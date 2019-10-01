Horse races canceled Sunday due to rain

Six of the eight races Sunday were canceled due to rain. TMB racing said because of the amount of rain, the track was determined not to be safe. Crews came to the fairgrounds early Monday morning to work on the track. They put about 1,500 tons of sand on it to make the track safe.
This was just the second weekend of the races.
“Everyone here locally, it’s been a huge economic impact and we’re looking forward to the future and what that brings for not just equine, but also agricultural and to the improvement of grants pass,” Kendra Lellis, VP TMB Racing, said.
There was over $82,000 bet on eight races Monday, including $69,000 bet off track, which are people who aren’t here locally. That’s a new record.
TMB Racing said the turnout so far has been steady. Opening weekend was the biggest turnout of all the meets they’ve had in Grants Pass.
Races will be held every Sunday and Monday through Nov. 4.
