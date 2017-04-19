Art in Bloom festival announces “wild” new attraction

Medford, Ore.- Medford’s Art in Bloom event will feature a new attraction when it hits downtown streets this Mother’s Day weekend.
The art focused event kicks off Saturday, May 13 in, and around, Vogel Plaza. It features nearly 100 artists and horticulturists with displays and sales booths. The event also features live entertainment, chalk art, food and a children’s art tent.
This year, for the first time, visitors can check out the Walk on the Wild Side Animal Education Exhibit, which features a baby tiger, serval Canadian lynx, binturong bear and baby wallaby.
Art in Bloom is a non-profit organization which supports art education in local schools. For more information about the organization, and the festival, visit www.art-in-bloom.com.