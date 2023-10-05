Asante Walk for Hope on Saturday

MEDFORD, Ore. – Asante is hosting its second annual Walk for Hope this weekend.

The Asante Walk for Hope celebrates cancer survivors and honors those who are no longer with us. According to Asante, nearly 900 survivors, families, friends and caregivers from across Oregon and California will participate.

The Walk is this Saturday morning (October 7) at the Mary and Dick Heimann Cancer Center in Medford.

Walk registration is at 11 am. The Walk starts at Noon and at 12:30 there will be a finish line celebration with live music, food trucks and activities for kids.

Find out more here.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.